Trapped... in paradise! Tourists have a few drinks and make the most of it after heavy snowfall leaves 13,000 skiers stranded in Swiss resort of Zermatt, with all roads and the train line closed

Snow has blocked all roads and the train leading to resort of Zermatt, a popular ski station in the Swiss Alps

There are currently 'around 13,000' guests at the resort, head of the train station Janine Imesch has explained

Reconnaissance flight has been planned over area to determine how to deal with the extraordinary situation

Tourists have been making the most of the situation indulging in a spot of après-ski to pass the time









Heavy snowfall has trapped around 13,000 tourists at one of Switzerland's most popular alpine resorts with many indulging in a spot of après-ski to pass the time.

The snow has blocked all roads and the train leading to Zermatt, in the southern Swiss canton of Valais, leaving thousands stranded at the resort, head of the train station Janine Imesch said.

But keen to not be defeated by the blizzard-like conditions, many skiers have been enjoying the second most popular pass time on the slopes by putting their boots away and getting the beers in.









Snow has blocked all roads and the train leading to resort of Zermatt, a popular ski station in the Swiss Alps. The stranded tourists will not be able to take advantage of the abundant snow for the time being, due to the high risk of avalanches in the area pictured: A view of the village



Heavy snowfall has trapped around 13,000 tourists at one of Switzerland's most popular snow-sports resorts with many indulging in a spot of après-ski to pass the time. A skier enjoys a quiet moment in a snow trench as the ski resort of Zermatt is covered in the white stuff

Taking to social media to share their exploits, trapped skiers have been settling in for a few pints while frolicking in the thick snow for fun.

One woman dug herself a trench outside of the ski chalet, another was buried up to her chest to show just how deep the snow went.

Dozens more have posed for selfies while emergency service workers ensure the resort is made safe amid the blizzard-like conditions.

Praising the tourists' optimism in the face of difficult weather conditions, train station manager Imesch explained: 'It is not possible to do downhill or cross country (skiing), but that's OK. It's a bit romantic.'

She added: 'There is no panic.'





Good time to get the beers in: A group of tourists, right, enjoy some ale while, left, emergency services attempt to free them from the resort







Some trapped visitors have taken to social media to show off their bizarre new surroundings. Pictured: The guests enjoying themselves in the snow



Some trapped visitors have taken to social media to show off their bizarre new surroundings. Pictured: The guests enjoying themselves in the snow



The snow has blocked all roads and the train leading to the resort in the southern Swiss canton of Valais, which was also hit by some power outages, head of the station Janine Imesch said



Zermatt is home to about 5,500 inhabitants and has the capacity to accommodate 13,400 tourists spread across hotels and rental apartments



The main access road has been closed since early yesterday, while the train was halted last night



A reconnaissance flight is planned over the area to help determine the situation and how to proceed. Pictured: Tractors clearing snow near the train station



Workers remove snow beside the Zermatt train station after heavy snowfall and avalanches trapped more than 13,000 tourists



105 inch snow depth: A meteorological data visualisation map shows the snow fall and cover around the Zermatt area, with a key indicating the depth in inches of snowfall



'It is not possible to do downhill or cross country, but that's OK. It's a bit romantic,' Imesch said, adding: 'There is no panic.' Pictured: A webcam showing the snow-covered resort



A number of other Valais villages were also isolated by the heavy snow. The Simplon region of Valais was hit by 3.5 feet of snow in a 24-hour period, the ATS news agency reported. Pictured: Workers clearing the snow outside Zermatt train station There are currently 'around 13,000 tourists at Zermatt,' she said, while the station website warned that 'arrivals and departures are not possible at the moment.' The main access road has been closed since early yesterday, while the train was halted last night, she said. Part of widespread weather chaos across the region, Zermatt is not the only resort to have suffered heavy blizzard-like conditions. Tignes, another ski resort, in the French Alps saw more than 62 inches of snow in the past 48 hours, while Sestriere in Italy - a few miles from the French borders - saw more than 30 inches fall. Zermatt is home to about 5,500 inhabitants and has the capacity to accommodate 13,400 tourists spread across hotels and rental apartments.



But the stranded tourists will not be able to take advantage of the abundant snow for the time being, due to the high risk of avalanches in the area. 'It is not possible to do downhill or cross country, but that's OK. It's a bit romantic,' Imesch said, adding: 'There is no panic.' Despite her optimism, however, commune president Romy Biner-Hauser said that every precaution is being taken since the avalanche threat is at maximum - or 'extreme'. He told Le Nouvelliste : 'The situation is being monitored every half an hour and if things change, we will take the necessary measures.' The Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research warned of 'numerous large, and, in many cases, very large' avalanches. It went on: 'From starting zones that have retained some snow the avalanches can reach an exceptionally long way. Exposed buildings and exposed parts of transportation routes are endangered. Extensive safety measures are to be maintained in particular for the late morning. 'In the afternoon the natural avalanche activity will decrease. Without question, it is inadvisable to engage in ski touring, freeriding and snowshoe hiking outside marked and open pistes.' A reconnaissance flight is planned over the area to help determine the situation and how to proceed. A number of other Valais villages were also isolated by the heavy snow. The Simplon region of Valais was hit by 3.5 feet of snow in a 24-hour period, the ATS news agency reported. Mud and rockslides, as well as flooding, have forced the closure of a number of roads across Valais, as has the risk of avalanches, which regional police have said is currently at the highest possible level.





Trains remain cancelled while snow covers the tracks, trapping the thousands of tourists in the blizzard-like conditions





Members of the Anais family from Singapore are stranded at the Zermatt train station after heavy snowfall and avalanches



Beyond Valais, the first men's World Cup downhill training run in Wengen, in the canton of Bern, was cancelled Tuesday due to snow and high winds, organisers said. Pictured: Zermatt after the heavy snowfall



Overnight winds of up to 125 miles per hour also meant there was significant damage to infrastructure on the course, notably at the finish area where tents and the stands were hit. Pictured: The scene at the resort overnight



Tourists walk past emergency workers beside the Zermatt train station after heavy snowfall and avalanches trapped more than 13,000 tourists at the resort



Overnight winds of up to 125 miles per hour also meant there was significant damage to infrastructure on the course, notably at the finish area where tents and the stands were hit



+37 +37 'We are in the middle of a huge snowstorm here in #Zermatt - currently the roads are closed, but the sun will eventually come out!' tweeted one stranded skier



At lower altitudes, heavy rains have meanwhile forced the evacuation of around 20 people from the tiny village of Eyholz, and the hamlet of Mottec was also emptied as a precaution, the RTS broadcaster reported.

Beyond Valais, the first men's World Cup downhill training run in Wengen, in the canton of Bern, was cancelled Tuesday due to snow and high winds, organisers said.

Overnight winds of up to 125 miles per hour also meant there was significant damage to infrastructure on the course, notably at the finish area where tents and the stands were hit. The piste itself was unaffected.

Mud and rockslides, as well as flooding, have forced the closure of a number of roads across Valais, as has the risk of avalanches, which regional police have said is currently at the highest possible level



Swiss authorities have closed ski slopes, hiking trails, cable cars, roads and train service into the nearby town of Zermatt amid a heightened risk of avalanches



Debris in the Rohrbergweg area in Eyholz, Visp, Switzerland

Weather chaos across the region strikes the Alps Extreme weather conditions have affected tourists and residents around the Alps, with more than 60 inches of snowfall seen in some parts of France. Tignes, another ski resort, in the French Alps saw more than 62 inches of snow in the past 48 hours, while Sestriere in Italy - a few miles from the French borders - saw more than 30 inches fall. The dangerous conditions have even hit the Olympic village in Italy, with an avalanche hitting buildings in Sestriere, damaging rooms and furniture. The authorities have evacuated 69 people, including several children, who have been put up in hotels, with the local council footing the bill. Roughly 100 people were evacuated from the Olympic Village built for the 2006 Winter games. Authorities have issued a high avalanche alert due to heavy snowfalls in northern Italy. A paramedic inspects an apartment building covered with snow in the alpine town of Sestriere The authorities have evacuated 69 people, including several children, who have been put up in hotels, with the local council footing the bill The building has been declared unfit for access after paramedics sweeped it for injured parties Authorities have issued a high avalanche alert due to heavy snowfalls in northern Italy A view of a room covered with snow after an avalanche hit the Olympic Village of Sestriere A fireman inspects a room covered with snow after an avalanche hit the Olympic Village of Sestriere A man digs up his car covered with snow after an avalanche hit the Olympic Village of Sestriere Part of widespread weather chaos across the region, Zermatt is not the only resort to have suffered heavy blizzard-like conditions. Tignes, another ski resort, in the French Alps saw more than 62 inches of snow in the past 48 hours, while Sestriere in Italy - a few miles from the French borders - saw more than 30 inches fall The road leading from Val d'Isere to Tignes covered in ice and snow as hazardous weather strikes the region Snow covers the hills surrounding the Tignes dam in the French Alpes on January 9